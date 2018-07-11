Progressive Hoops teams bring home top tourney honors

During final weekend of June the Progressive Hoops teams brought home the gold with a First Place Tournament wins for both the Boys and Girls Teams. July 13-15 the Progressive Girls and Boys Teams will be participating in the Hooping on the Hill Tournament to be held at Prairie View A&M University. Photos provided by Elvis McNeal.

