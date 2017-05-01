Restraining Order issued on TDA Feral Hog Bait Emergency Rule

Mon, 05/01/2017 - 7:35am News Staff

Spanish explorers probably were the first to introduce hogs in Texas over 300 years ago. As colonization increased, hog numbers subsequently increased. In the 1930s, European wild hogs, "Russian boars," were first imported and introduced into Texas by ranchers and sportsmen for sport hunting. Most of these eventually escaped from game ranches and began free ranging and breeding with feral hogs. TPWD

 

