The week of October 9th, two Royal FFA members, Rilee Hall and Jenny Pierce, exhibited their heifers in the Junior Breeding Heifer Show at the State Fair of Texas. Both students exhibited heifers in the ORB (Other Registered Breeds) Junior Heifer show.

