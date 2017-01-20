Rilee Hall wins Mile High Championship

Local FFA Member Rilee Hall exhibited two of her Red Angus females at the National Western Livestock Show in Denver, Colorado on January 7th and 9th, 2017 bringing home unbeatable results. The National Western is celebrating their 111 year old tradition this year with “Mile High Memories” and memories were definitely in the making for the local student here in Brookshire, Texas.

