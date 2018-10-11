Royal champions at Waller County Fair

Royal FFA members show off their awards from the 2018 Waller County Fair.

The Royal FFA Members brought home numerous and prestigious awards this year at the Waller County Fair October 3rd – 6th, 2018 as our Royal FFA members exhibited their livestock at the Waller County Fair in Hempstead, TX. Royal FFA had a total of 47 participating exhibitors ranging from broilers, goats, swine, heifers, steers, as well as creative living projects. Eighty five percent of local Royal FFA exhibitors made the livestock auction at the record breaking $1.1 million dollar sale on Saturday, October 6th. Hard work, time, dedication and countless hours have gone into the preparation of the county fair that started back In 1945. Our FFA members have proven themselves time and time again. Congratulations to all of the 2018 Waller County Fair Participants and Exhibitors. All results and exhibitors are below.

