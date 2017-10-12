Royal Fair-do-well

Royal FFA had a great showing during the Waller County Fair including: Charlie Anderson Grand Champion Senior Woodworking. Jenny Pierce 1st Place AOB heifer, Grand Champion AOB Heifer, Supreme Grand Champion Heifer of Show, Champion Senior Showman.

Royal FFA also received 1st places for:

Market Steer Dustin Fontenot, Breeding Heifer Kaelyn Hein, Market SwineTaylor Nelson and Cooper Hightower, Market Goats Rayanne Standford and Cooper Hightowner. Photo provided by Royal FFA

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/