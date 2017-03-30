Royal FFA Advisory Committee to be Parade Marshals

These men have demonstrated their tireless support to our local FFA chapter and community over the years and are integral to the success of the Royal CTE Education facility. These local supporters have also given back to the students of the Brookshire/Pattison communities through volunteering their time and resources to the Royal FFA Organization at the annual FFA livestock show and sale each year.

The Royal FFA Advisory Committee began in the 1960’s and since that time the committee has been a critical part of the Royal FFA Livestock Show and Sale. Committee Members are Scott Hartman, JD Ynchak, Charlie Wilson, Jeff Koch, Michael Swize, Ted Josey, Kurt Klausmeyer, Brian Diezi, Justin Freeman, Kenneth Byrd, Clayton Harwell

