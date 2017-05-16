Royal FFA Judging Teams Place “Top Ten” in Texas

The members of the Royal FFA Chapter continuously represent the school and community in a positive way. The chapter qualified twelve members to the Texas FFA Advancing from the Area III Career Development Event Contest, the Royal FFA competed in the State Judging Contest on April 28th and 29th at Houston . The Nursery Team, including members Leslie Gonzalez, Yash Kaylani, Eligio Aguilar and Ramsey Alfaro, placed amongst the Top Ten across Texas, 8th as a team! Eligio Aguilar placed 19th individually amongst 200 contestants at the state level.

