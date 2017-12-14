Royal FFA Public Relations Team places in Top 5 of Texas

The Royal FFA Leadership Development Event teams Public Relations and Radio Broadcasting competed qualified for the Texas FFA State Leadership Development event contest at Sam Houston State University on December 1st and 2nd, 2017. The teams competed in the Semi-Finals Round on Friday. The Public Relations team advanced out of the Semi – Finals into the Finals round of competition Saturday. Throughout the course of the fall LDE Season, Texas FFA hosted 333 public Relations Teams and Royal FFA came out 5th in Texas. A team of between two and four FFA members develops and presents a 5-8 minute program to inform a specified target audience regarding the Texas FFA and what it represents. The presentation is developed assuming that the target audience has no knowledge of the FFA. Team members are asked questions in response to their program following the presentation.

