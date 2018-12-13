Royal Health Students attend conference

On the 28th of November, ten Royal HOSA students travelled to a great opportunity. The Royal Falcons were invited to attend a HOSA conference at the Houston Toyota Center then given tickets to that nights Rockets game. The students showed school spirit, respectfulness, and their basketball prowess. They listened diligently to the speakers discuss life choices along with commitment towards a goal.

After each speech, students from all across the Houston area asked questions ranging from healthcare to their personal life. To end the conference all HOSA students were welcome to shoot a ball on the court pros actually played on! Royal High school’s very own point guard, Bailey Venson made a free throw just like a professional athlete that day showing other schools, Royal is home to talented individuals.

