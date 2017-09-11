Royal ISD Tax Rate to remain $1.528817 for the third year in a row

The Royal ISD School Board met in Special Session August 31 to canvas the votes from the Tax Ratification Election held August 19, to reaffirm their commitment Resolution concerning the Tax Ratification Election results, to set the District’s Tax Rate and to make decisions concerning the start of the 2017-2018 School Year.

