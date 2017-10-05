Royal Kindergarten learns about recycling

The Kindergarten classes visited the Waller County Recycling Center as a part of the Recycling Unit in Science. Students learned about the importance of recycling cardboard and plastics. Students viewed the "bales" made of all the plastic recycled. The bales are no longer shipped to China, but taken to Houston.

Mr. Olson and Mr. Neuman are wonderful and very patient with the Kindergarten students. They answer the questions and explain ideas in ways that the young Royal students understand.

