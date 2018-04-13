Royal ROTC Adopts a Highway

Royal’s Marine Corps Reserve Officer Training Corps has adopted a two mile stretch of FM 362 along the area next to the high school.

Members of the MCROTC found out they were adopting the highway April 6. The students were taken on a run down FM 362 in orange safety vests to see the sign designating their highway adoption and to begin their first clean up of the area moving back toward the high school as they picked up debris.

Students and leaders covered both side of FM 362 to make one of the prime entries on to Royal Road and the high school neat and tidy.

