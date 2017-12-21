Royal SkillsUSA Welding Teams make sparks at the Columbus FFA Welding Contest
Thu, 12/21/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Joanna Oviedo, Welding Reporter
Royal SkillsUSA Welding teams competed at the 4th Annual Columbus FFA Welding contest held Friday, December 8 at the Columbus FFA Expo Center. There were 187 individuals from 17 different schools that participated in this year’s event.
