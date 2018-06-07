Sealy student wins Congressional art contest

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Michael McCaul (TX-10), Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, announced that Salim Khondker of Sealy, TX has been selected as the overall winner for Texas’s Tenth Congressional District in the 2018 Congressional Art Competition. Salim’s artwork, titled Texas Hill Country Trio, will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Congressman McCaul: “Congratulations to Salim for being chosen as this year’s winner among other talented young artists in our district. His artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for the next year among the other teen winners from around the country. I also want to commend runner-ups Diego, Helen, Kailey, Jennifer, and Aurora for their outstanding art pieces.

