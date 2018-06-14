Senator Kolkhorst honored by Houston Retired Firefighter Association

AUSTIN, TX - Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) has been honored with a legislative appreciation award by the Houston Retired Firefighter Association for her longtime support of firefighters and first-responders in the Texas Legislature.

“We wanted to show our gratitude for Senator Kolkhorst’s leadership and unwavering support for Houston’s Retired Firefighters," said Steve Williams, President of the Houston Retired Firefighters Association PAC Board. "She was one of our champions last session in a very difficult and contentious debate, and we look forward to supporting her and working with her in the future.”

