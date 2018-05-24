STEM Academy collects food for area animal shelters

Students of the Royal ISD STEM Academy with Animal Control Officer Doug Worthy of Lone Star Animal Recovery of Pattison. Photo by Lillie Ruby.

Students in the Royal ISD STEM Academy collected bags and cans of animal food to help feed stray animals who have been picked up by Lone Star Animal Recovery and housed in its shelter located in Pattison.

