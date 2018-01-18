Still questions over legality of WCCWB member removal in 2016, possible document tampering

In 2016 the Waller County Child Welfare Board came under attack by elected officials and some citizens of the county. Allegations were made against the board. Some of the allegations included missing money, bank accounts, lack of attention to children in the county who may be under their jurisdiction for help, violations of the Open Meetings Acts, etc.

As the public and officials became embroiled in the matter, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon stated several times publicly during Court that no member of the WCCWB had ever returned an inquiry phone call from him nor had anyone ever called his office. Cindy Jones, Duhon’s assistant, verified during Court that she had not received a call from any board member.

Commissioner Precinct 1 John Amsler led the charge to remove all board members with Commissioner Precinct 4 Justin Beckendorff’s support. Subsequently, nearly all of the board members were removed in what was described by a former board member as a retaliatory action designed to promote political positioning of Judge Duhon.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/