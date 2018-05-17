Stokes elected as Pattison Mayor Pro Tem

During the May 8 meeting of the City of Pattison, Councilman Seth Stokes was elected as Mayor Pro Tem. Stokes is serving his second term on the Council. Stokes’ election followed the swearing in of officials: Joe Garcia was sworn in for his second term as Mayor, Frank Cobio was sworn in as Councilman Position #2, Wayne Kircher was sworn in as Councilman Position #1 and Ted Krenek Justice of the Peace for Precinct #4 was sworn in as the City’s Court Department Judge. The officials were sworn in by Waller County Court at Law Judge Carol Chaney who gave a brief profile of herself and her goals as a newly elected Judge

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/