Susan Hopkins chosen 2017 Royal ISD Principal of the Year

Royal-Susan Hopkins, Royal Early Childhood Principal, was chosen as the Royal ISD Principal of the Year. Ms. Hopkins was recognized along with sixty-nine other principals at the Region 4 Principal Recognition Ceremony Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Hotel ZaZA in Houston. Recipients were honored.

