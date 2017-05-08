Susan Hopkins chosen 2017 Royal ISD Principal of the Year
Mon, 05/08/2017 - 3:48pm News Staff
Royal-Susan Hopkins, Royal Early Childhood Principal, was chosen as the Royal ISD Principal of the Year. Ms. Hopkins was recognized along with sixty-nine other principals at the Region 4 Principal Recognition Ceremony Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Hotel ZaZA in Houston. Recipients were honored.
