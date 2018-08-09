Technology’s Silent Witness

Law Enforcement departments have new boots on the ground that don’t require additional personnel. It’s called a Silent Witness Program and utilizes technology and home security cameras as an additional investigative tool to help solve crimes.

Cities like Deer Park have developed an official Silent Witness Program. According to the Deer Park website, “ One of the most effective methods in solving crime is video surveillance, and we are discovering that more and more of our residents are utilizing video cameras on the exterior of their homes. DPPD has initiated a volunteer program called “Silent Witness” where citizens can register their exterior cameras with the police department in an effort to assist in solving crimes.

