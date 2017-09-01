Texas Cattle Raisers Statement on Hurricane Harvey

“TSCRA is working with state and local response agencies to coordinate relief and support efforts, and does have Special Rangers in the region to assist producers.”

FORT WORTH, Texas — Richard Thorpe, president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), issued the following statement in response to Hurricane Harvey’s impact on ranchers:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey and the catastrophic flooding that has resulted. TSCRA is working with state and local response agencies to coordinate relief and support efforts, and does have Special Rangers in the region to assist producers.

