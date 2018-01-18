Thank a Waller ISD School Board Member

January is School Board Recognition Month and Waller ISD is joining other districts in Texas to thank our school board community volunteers for their commitment and contributions to public schools.

The Waller ISD School Board of Trustees serve countless hours working to make public education the best it can be for every child. In a climate of change and challenge, they develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues that affect the entire community and the lives of individual students.

