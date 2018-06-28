The Times Tribune among the top Texas Press Association newspapers in Texas

The Times Tribune has, once again, been recognized among the top Texas newspapers within the TPA membership 2017. The awards were announced at the annual conference of the Texas Press Association June 23 in Conroe. The Times Tribune placed Third in the News Writing category for the headline article, “The battle between neighborhoods and traffic apps.”

The judge in this category stated, “All the entries were top notch. Large field of very good entries,” adding, “Virtual and real worlds collide in interesting take on tourism’s traffic impact on local neighborhoods.”

