Tompkins tries to explain away his lack of salute and pledge during meeting

Kenard Tompkins was back in the Waller County Commissioners Court November 8 speaking during Public Comments. During that time he tried to explain away his lack of salute and pledge to the United States and Texas flags during the November 1 meeting of WCCC. Tompkins stated that his objection to the pledge was that the pledge states “one nation under God indivisible.” Tompkins confusingly stated several times that he couldn’t support the word indivisible because he was about unity and that indivisible was not about unity. He summed up his comments with the word indivisible was his reason for refusing to join in on the pledges.

Tompkins stated a number of times in the previous WCCC of November 1 that he was requesting support from WCCC. He stated his plea was not about the money, but that he wanted to help, “The children of Hempstead who have no hope.” However, Tompkins was asking for a letter from WCCC so that he could apply to receive federal grant monies for an undisclosed program.

