VLTR continues Brookwood trail ride and entertainment tradition

By Lillie Ruby

A rise in the dust on the road at Pecan Acres and a cry of, “They’re here!” announces one of the Trail Ride’s favorite activities. Even after a long trail day as ambassadors for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Valley Lodge Trail Ride Association looks forward to entertaining the Brookwood Community.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/