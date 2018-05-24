Waller County 4-H celebrates Scholarship Recipient and Royalty Coronation during Annual BBQ fund raiser at the WC Fairgrounds

The Waller County 4-H Clubs held their annual BBQ fund raiser May 20 in the Waller County Fairgrounds. A large group enjoyed a BBQ plate dinner, silent auction and live auction while the heavens poured down over the community building. Queen candidates helped show live auction items while Laurie Bettis, who was celebrating her 40th anniversary as a 4-H Queen, narrated. Auctioneer Charlie Tiner added his expertise and along with his Ring Men pulled thousands of dollars for 4-H out of the pockets of those attending. Adding to the fun was a raffle drawing and a 50/50 Split that was new this year.

