Waller County 4-H lays siege to San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo

By Stacie Villarreal, Waller County Extension

Waller County 4-Her’s took San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo by storm! We had numerous livestock exhibitors, and judging teams participating and they all came home winners!

Our Livestock judging team competed with a Junior team which placed 22nd and consisting of Cayden Alexander who placed 14th, Lane Alexander, and Adam Vanc.

