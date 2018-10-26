Waller County Commissioners Court votes no to Election Administrator's recommendations

During the October 17 meeting of the Waller County Commissioners Court, Waller County Elections Administrator Christy Eason appeared to recommend that in the spirit of equal representation she was recommending that Early Voting during the first week of Early Voting take place in the City of Prairie View and on the Prairie View A&M University in the Memorial Hall Monday and Tuesday, in University Square Wednesday and Thursday and in the Prairie View City Hall on Friday.

In addition, Eason expressed her desire that the County move to a standard schedule of Early and Regular Voting for each election. Eason stated that she felt a standard schedule could help eliminate the confusion that regularly occurs about voting dates, times and places, not just in County elections, but in all elections held in the County.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/