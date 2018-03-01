Waller County families celebrate Adoption with a brunch

The Waller County Child Welfare Board was honored to be the host for two Adoptions on February 12 at the Waller County Courthouse in Hempstead.

One family adopted two small children and the other family a teenage son. It truly is a great honor to participate in the lives of families who have opened their homes and hearts to children who need love and protection at such a young and vulnerable age.

