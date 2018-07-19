Waller County Judge Trey Duhon receives Public Warning about misusing the "prestige of his judicial office."

Waller County Judge Carbett J. “Trey” Duhon III received a Public Warning from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. The Public Warning was issued for Duhon’s misuse of the “prestige of his judicial office”. The decision from the Commission became public July 12 although the decision for the Public Warning was actually made June 28.

The Commission met to consider the matter and sent a letter to Duhon about their concerns of his misuse of office. After receiving a written response from Duhon, Duhon then appeared before the Commission to answer their concerns. At the conclusion of that meeting the Commission agreed that Duhon had misused the prestige of his judicial office in two matters and issued a decision that included the Public Warning.

