Waller County Master Gardeners and PVAMU Cooperative Ext. VegOut
Mon, 11/06/2017 - 7:55am News Staff
Lillie Ruby
The Waller County Master Gardeners and students from the Prairie View A&M Cooperative Extension enjoyed a perfect evening Friday October 20 touring VegOut! Farms and learning what it takes to “Think outside of the soil,” and run a successful hydroponics/organic operation. The tour was followed on Saturday with a workshop where interested persons could learn about starting an agriculture business.
