Waller ISD (WISD) hosted its annual Fifth Grade Track Meet on Friday, Oct. 26 at the WISD Auxiliary Stadium. Fifth-grade students from all five WISD elementary schools; Fields Store, Holleman, Jones, Roberts Road, and Turlington; came to compete in the 50-meter run, 100-meter run, and 4x100 meter relay.

