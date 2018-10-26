Waller ISD Promotes Fire Safety

Waller ISD Community Outreach Katherine Arellano Public Relations Specialist In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week (FPW) a national observance to be celebrated during the week of Oct. 9. During FPW, children, adults, and teachers learn how to be safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to decrease accidents caused by fires. This year’s FPW campaign, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere,” focuses on three basic steps to reduce the chance of having a fire.

Members of the Waller Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD) spent the week visiting schools, which included I.T. Holleman Elementary. Firefighters Christina Mathes, Michael Mathes, Tyler Willis, and Tristan Aguirre volunteered their time to demonstrate best fire safety practices. Students were taught how to use a fire detector and what to do in the event of a fire.

