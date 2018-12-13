Waller Junior High gifts Kindness

Waller Junior High (WJH) is encouraging its students to spread holiday spirit with a Gifts of Kindness challenge. Every day of the challenge, counselors randomly select an act of kindness for students to gift to others throughout the day.

Examples of the gifts include holding a door open, complimenting others, talking with someone new, and sending a note of gratitude to a bus driver or custodian. The Gifts of Kindness challenge will continue until winter break.

