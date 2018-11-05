Waller Junior High as PRIDE

Waller ISD Communications Waller Junior High (WJH) Principal Colleen Dale surprised students during lunch on Oct. 25. Students who qualified for Personal Responsibility In Daily Effort (PRIDE) were treated to snowcones from Kona Ice. When students heard the news, cheers of excitement filled the cafeteria. PRIDE is a program created to encourage and reward students for taking personal responsibility in their grades, behavior, and involvement within school.

