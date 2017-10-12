WCCC changes vaccination regs

Spear-headed by Commissioner Precinct 2 Russell Klecka, Waller County Commissioners Court has changed the regulations for vaccinating your animals.

In the past animals owners were required to vaccinate every year in Waller County while neighboring counties such as Harris County only required vaccination every three years.

