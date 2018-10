WCDA Felonies Disposed August 2018 – September 2018

Jeremy Collins Collmorgen – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (2 counts, sentences to run concurrent) – LIFE in the Institutional Division, TDCJ; $619.00 Court Costs; $10,000.00 Fine – 41 years old – Hockley,

Texas

Danny Ray Jones, Sr. – Possession of Controlled Substance – Fifteen (15) years TDCJ, Institutional Division; $329.00 Court Costs – 61 years old – Katy, Texas

