WCHSC receives Distinguished Service Award from THC

AUSTIN, Texas—The Texas Historical Commission (THC) recognized the Waller County Historical Commission (CHC) with a Distinguished Service Award (DSA) for the 2017 year of service. The THC uses this annual award to affirm CHCs that document ongoing, well-rounded programs of history and preservation-related projects that enrich local communities. The award was presented during a meeting of the county commissioner’s court on June 20, 2018 to acknowledge the CHC’s accomplishments.

“Texas County Historical Commissions were established to preserve and protect historic and cultural resources, which aligns with our agency’s efforts to save the real places that tell the real stories of Texas.” said THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe. “The Texas Historical Commission presents this Distinguished Service Award to the Waller County Historical Commission to honor its efforts to promote local history.”

