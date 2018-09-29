WCSO investigates compromised credit and debit cards

Waller County Crime Stoppers-Waller County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was following up on an investigation into credit and debit cards that had been compromised and used at gas stations in the area, when the suspect vehicle in the ongoing investigation was located.

Investigators followed the vehicle and observed the suspect, 49 yr. old Livan Garcia Miranda, pumping diesel fuel into a white box truck. Investigators continued to follow the suspect, and again observed him pull into another gas station in Waller, where he was seen swiping a card to pay at the pump and begin pumping diesel fuel.

