ALBERT ANDREW PAPE, 94, of Pattison, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2018, in Sealy, Texas. Albert was born July 16, 1923, in Galle, Texas. The son of Albert and Ella (Glenewinkel) Pape, he grew up and attended school in Galle and Kingsbury, graduating from Kingsbury High School. On October 27, 1944, Albert was united in marriage with Arline Marjorie Coates in Seguin. They lived in Seguin and San Antonio, before making their home in Pattison. Arline preceded him in death on September 20, 2008 after almost 64 years of marriage. During his working years, Albert was employed as a shop supervisor for a brake service company. He was a Methodist by faith. Albert’s hobbies included bowling and fishing. He is survived his daughter: Patsy Ulbricht and her husband, Hollis; grandson: Hollis Ulbricht and his wife, Dawn; granddaughter: Tammy Diezi and her husband, Brian; great grandchildren: Andy and Hanna Ulbricht, and Shaun Warfield and Brianna Diezi; and other relatives and friends. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, 1 brother and 1 sister. Visitation was held from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Monday, February 12, 2018, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire. Funeral Service followed at 11:00 AM with Reverend Dottie Dumas officiating. Graveside Service was also held Monday at 2:30 PM, at the Kingsbury Cemetery in Kingsbury, Texas. Pallbearers were Karl Micklitz, Hollis H. Ulbricht, Hollis A. Ulbricht, Andy Ulbricht, Brian Diezi and Shaun Warfield. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 442, Pattison, TX 77466. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Avenue, PO Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 – www.schmidtfunerals.com – (281) 934-2424.