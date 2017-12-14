Alma Louise Reinhardt 72 passed away at Tomball Regional Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Waller, Texas August 3, 1945. She attended Blinn Junior College and Sam Houston State University where she received her B.S. Degree. She was a beloved science teacher and coach in Tomball ISD for 36 years. Her celebration of life ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 PM at the Champion Cowboy Church on 27633 FM 1488. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City of Waller Animal Rescue.