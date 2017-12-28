Anita Mary Muskiet Sturm, 86, of Brookshire passed away on December 20, 2017, at her home in Brookshire, TX. She was born in Sealy, TX on May 20, 1931, to John and Frances Muskiet. She grew up on her family farms in the Mixville/Sealy area. Anita graduated from Sealy High School in 1948. On July 3, 1949 she married Ray Henry Sturm. They were married for sixty-one years when he passed in 2010. Anita is survived by her four chidren, Sharon Jones (Tom) of Blessing, Carlos Sturm (Carolyn) of Union Bridge, MD, Gerald Sturm (Laura) of Sealy, Kevin Sturm (Donna) of Komensky. Anita had ten grandchildren she loved dearly: Chad Jones, Kristen Richards, Renea Sturm DeYoung, Curtis Sturm, Ken Sturm, Samuel Sturm, Justin Sturm, Dustin Sturm, Zoey Sturm and Zachary Sturm. She was so very proud of her four great grandchildren Kyle Richards, Cole Richards, Addison Jones and Isabelle Jones. Anita is also survived by her brother Lawrence Muskiet of Bay City. Anita was preceded in death by her husband Ray Sturm, parents John and Frances Muskiet, and her sister Eleanor Muskiet. Anita took great care of her family throughout her life. She loved to sew and quilt for her family and the public as well. She worked hard to be sure all of her family had a quilt made by her. Anita was a charter and life member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 9182 of Katy, TX. She served as President for several years. During her last years she enjoyed the company of her long-time friends. The “three amigos”, as they were called, talked on the phone nearly every day and loved to get together to go out to eat and then have a “visitation session” over coffee and pie. Thank you all who have made her life so full. Family was present to receive friends from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire. Funeral Service was held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 22, 2017, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel with Father David DuBois officiating. Interment followed in the Pattison Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chad Jones, Kristen Richards, Justin Sturm, Dustin Sturm, Renea DeYoung, Chris DeYoung, Ken Sturm, Samuel Sturm, Curtis Sturm, Brian Richards and Tom Jones. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to either the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, PO Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-11225, Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to the charity of their choice. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Ave., PO Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 - www.schmidtfunerals.com - (281) 934-2424.