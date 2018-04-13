BELINDA KAY CHEATUM, 64, of Brookshire, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Houston, Texas. Belinda was born April 14, 1953, in Enid, Oklahoma to parents John William and Cynthia Fern (Chick) Boaz. She grew up and attended school in Kingman, Kansas, graduating from Kingman High School in 1971. On December 15, 1972, Belinda was united in marriage with Richard C. (Chuck) Cheatum in Kingman. They made their home in numerous places before moving to Brookshire eight years ago. Belinda attended Cowley County Community College, Wesley School of Nursing and, ultimately, graduated from the University of New Mexico where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1995. She was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Society and the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society. While she was still able to work, she was employed as a Registered Nurse working in both a hospital and a doctor’s office. Belinda loved the outdoors, baking and taking a nap. And she was especially devoted to her puppy dogs. Belinda is survived by her husband: Chuck Cheatum of Brookshire, Texas; two sons: Christopher Cheatum and his wife, Regina, of Iowa City, Iowa, and Eric Cheatum of Brookshire, Texas; grandchildren: Joshua Cheatum and Andrew Cheatum; siblings: Richard Boaz of Dallas, Texas, John W. Boaz, II and his wife, Pamela, of Brookshire, Texas, Cindy Hill of Wichita, Kansas, and Paul Boaz and his wife, Julie, of Rock Port, Texas. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends. Belinda was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cynthia Boaz and her puppy, Leo. Visitation was held from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Brookshire First United Methodist Church. Funeral Service followed at 10:30 AM at the Brookshire First United Methodist Church with Reverend Phil Grose officiating. Interment followed in the Pattison Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers were members of the West Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW , Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037-1830, or to the Pregnancy Help Center of West Houston, 1450 E. Summitry Circle, Katy, TX 77449. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, PO Box 248, 819 Waller Ave., Brookshire, TX 77423 - www.schmidtfunerals.com <http://www.schmidtfunerals.com> - (281) 934- 2424.