BEN LEWIS ENGLAND, 67, lifelong Brookshire resident, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Ben was born May 31, 1950, in Sealy, Texas. The son of Onesimus Napoleon “O.N.” England, Jr. and Lillian Inez (Brandenburg) England, he grew up and attended school in Brookshire graduating from Royal High School, Class of ‘68. He then served his country in the United States Army from 1968 - 1971, during the Vietnam War. Ben married Kaye Parker on May 21, 1983, at the Pattison United Methodist Church. They have made their home in Brookshire where they have been members of the Brookshire First United Methodist Church. Ben had been employed as a machine operator for Waller County. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Ben cherished the time he was able to spend playing with his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. Ben is survived by his wife of over 34 years: Kaye England of Brookshire; son: Brandon England and his wife, Laura, also of Brookshire; his four grandchildren: Payten England, Caileigh England, Colton England and Preslee England, all of Brookshire; sister: Annette Harrison and her husband, Hal, of Crescent City, Florida; cousins: Arnold England his wife, Linda, of Brookshire, Wayne England and his wife, Kathleen, of Katy, and Charlotte Pattison and her husband, Stewart, of Pattison; and many other dear friends and relatives. Ben was preceded in death by his parents, O.N. and Inez England, and his two brothers, Fred and Charles England. Memorial Service was held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Brookshire First United Methodist Church with Reverend Phil Grose officiating. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Brookshire First United Methodist Church, PO Box 397, Brookshire, TX 77423, or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Final arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Ave., PO Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 - http://www.schmidtfunerals.com - (281) 934-2424.