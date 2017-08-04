Carol Lynn Dixon Gostecnik, 71, died at her home on the Brazos River in Waller County, Texas, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, from a heart attack. Carol was born on November 5, 1945, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Houston to Richard V. and Thyra Diemer Dixon. As a child, Carol lived in Houston, Brenham, Austin, and Lubbock. However, she spent each summer with her grandparents Brick and Dora Diemer at their farm on the Brazos. During the summer of 1960, Carol informed her parents that she was moving to the farm permanently to care for her grandmother, and asked them to send her transcripts to Katy High School. Her parents sent the transcripts, along with her younger brother Robert and sister Cassie. Carol’s parents moved to the farm shortly thereafter. Carol was a proud graduate of the Class of 1963 from Katy High School. Carol loved spending time with her classmates. She married her high school sweetheart Gary Frank Gostecnik on October 16, 1965. Carol and Gary settled on her family land soon after their marriage. Carol worked 10 years for International Minerals and Chemical in Houston, rising from mail room clerk to head of the invoicing department. In September 1978, one month before their 13th wedding anniversary, their only child, Dora Ann was born. Carol was the epitome of a working mother. She took care of her family, ran the farm and ranch, drove Dora Ann to school, and still found time to prepare a hot meal at the end of the day. Carol’s baking and cooking skills were legendary. Carol loved taking care of the cattle every day, and each summer during the harvest, she drove the grain trucks. On August 1, 2006, Carol started working at The Gostecnik Law Firm. She loved talking to people at the office, and her outgoing personality was a hit with clients. Carol also loved playing card games and dominos with her friends and family, especially her cousins. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and brother-in-law Craig Dickson. She is survived by her husband; daughter; sister Cassie D. Dickson; brother-in-law Lynn Gostecnik; niece Rachel D. Kellner and husband Charles; nephews Kris Gostecnik and Reid Gostecnik and wife, Kelley; great nephews and niece Dixon, Kasen, and Callie Kellner; and numerous cousins. Pursuant to Carol’s wishes, she was cremated and her ashes will be spread upon her family land that she loved. She did not want any type of service. Memorial donations may be made to the Texas Lions Camp, St. Jude Hospital, or the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department.