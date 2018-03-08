DONALD LEE BAKER, 87, of Pattison, passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Katy, Texas. Donald was born August 16, 1930, in Sealy, Texas. The son of Thomas John Baker, Sr. and Alma Helen (Hartman) Baker, he grew up and attended school in Pattison. He was baptized on November 16, 1930, at Christ Lutheran Church by Reverend H. Hartfiel, and confirmed on May 6, 1945, by Pastor R.M. Brandt. After graduating from Pattison High School in 1946, Donald started attending college at Texas A&I in Kingsville, but was drafted into the United States Army. He served in active duty from 1953 - 1955, and as a Reservist from 1955 - 1961. After his active duty, Donald attended Texas A&M University on the GI Bill where he earned two Bachelors Degrees. Donald was united in marriage with Mary Beth Gregory on May 22, 1963, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pattison. They made their home in the Brookshire/Pattison area and were active members of Christ Lutheran Church. Mary Beth preceded Donald in death on June 12, 1997. During his working years, Donald was employed as a Design Engineer for the Texas Highway Department. He was a devoted member of Christ Lutheran Church, dearly loved his family and enjoyed his ranch in Pattison. He was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society. Donald is survived by his SONS: John Donald Baker of Pattison, Wilber Lee Baker and his wife, Tisha, of Katy, and Thomas Edgar Baker of Pattison; and many other nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Beth Baker, and his two older brothers, Scott Wilber Charles Baker and Thomas John “T.J.” Baker, Jr. Visitation was held Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire. Funeral Service was held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pattison with Reverend Gilbert Franke officiating. Interment followed in the Pattison Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers were Danny Charles Baker, Michael Scott Baker, Jr., Tommy Wayne Baker, Scott Hartman, Venton Kocurek and Robert Earl Gruener, Jr. Honorary Pallbearer was Seth Cullins. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Christ Lutheran Church General Fund, PO Box 507, Pattison, TX 77466. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Avenue, PO Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 - www.schmidtfunerals.com - 281-934-2424.