DOROTHY MAE (KOHLER) HEIN, 64, of Pattison, died Monday, November 20, 2017 in Katy, Texas. Dorothy was born November 29, 1952, in Sealy, Texas, the daughter of Walter Roland and Ora Nell (Severin) Kohler. She was baptized on March 29, 1953 by Pastor Liefer and confirmed on May 14, 1967 by Pastor Mutchtrove. She grew up and attended school in Brookshire, graduating from Royal High School in 1971. She then attended Wharton Jr. College. On June 2, 1973, Dorothy was united in marriage to Charles Hein in Wallis at St. Paul Lutheran Church by Pastor E.K. Rathgber. Dorothy and Charlie have made their home in Pattison and have been members of the Christ Lutheran Church. Dorothy worked at the Sealy Auction Sales Department for a year and then Katy Times Printers for 3 years before working as the Secretary for Royal Elementary School. She was later employed as the Secretary for the Superintendent at Royal ISD for 33 years. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and treasured the time she was able to spend with her family. She always enjoyed Friday night date nights with Charlie, and sitting by the fireplace. Dorothy loved tending her flower gardens and helping Charlie with all the chores around their farm. She was also quite good at crafting and enjoyed sewing and needlepoint, doing crafts at the church, and singing in the choir. Dorothy is survived by her husband: Charles Hein of Pattison; her son: Brandon Scott Hein and his wife, Stephanie of Brookshire; and her daughter: Jennifer Gayle Colbert and her husband, Daniel of Pattison; grandchildren: Baylee, Kaelyn, Kynslee, Alyssa, Addison and William; one brother: Charles Wayne Kohler and his wife, Mae Dell, of San Felipe; and numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation was held Friday, November 24, 2017, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire. Funeral Service was held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 25, 2017, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pattison with Pastor Gilbert Franke officiating. Interment followed in the Pattison Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kurt Klausmeyer, Samir Sliman, Gerald “Piggy” Gassner, David Kohler, Phil Burrow and Fred Hein. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to Christ Lutheran Church, PO Box 507, Pattison, TX 77466, or to the American Cancer Society, 7707 Fannin, Houston, TX 77210. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Avenue, PO Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 - www.schmidtfunerals.com - (281) 934-2424