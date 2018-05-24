Edward Armando Gibler, Sr., 90, of Brookshire, Texas, passed away on May 12, 2018, in Brookshire, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas on July 19, 1927, the son of Francis and Conchita Ruiz de Castillon Gibler. Edward grew up in Houston and Mexico. He graduated from Reagan High School in Houston. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Edward was united in marriage with Joan Ellen Coburn in New London, Connecticut, on July 6, 1954. Together they had five children: Ann, Linda, Tina, Edward, Jr., and Sherry. Edward went on to work in sales in the auto industry. He enjoyed being with his horses, cows, chickens, goats, peacocks, turkeys, miniature horses and his dogs. He was a member of the Valley Lodge Trail Riders Association and the Knights of Columbus. Edward was also a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pattison. He is survived by his children: Ann Kathryn “Kit” Milks and her husband, Gary, of Round Rock, Linda Jaye Gibler, OP, of San Antonio, Tina Marie Forester and her husband, Rodney, of Katy, Edward Armando “Dusty” Gibler, Jr., and his wife, Dawn, of Katy, Sherry Renee Johnston and her husband, Mark, of Frisco, Texas, Emily Elizabeth Payne and Dorothy Amanda Payne; grandchildren: Richard Andreucci, Nicole Hernandez, Gregory Milks, David Milks, Jayce Milks, Jessica Gilmore, Lauren Swift, Megan Toomey, Robert Gibler, Bethany Armendariz and Taryn Campbell, Kitty Carangelo, Peter Carangelo; greatgrandchildren: Payton Andreucci, Braxton and Bryson Hernandez, Toryn and Kerys Milks, Hunter Shultz, Sadie Gilmore, Evie Toomey, Benjamin Armendariz on the way, along with other family members and numerous friends and animals. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Conchita Gibler, and his wife, Joan Ellen Gibler. Visitation was held 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 16, 2018, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire. Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pattison, Father David Kalert, OMI, celebrant. Interment followed in the Pattison Cemetery. Pallbearers were Michael Gibler, Richard Andreucci, Gregory Milks, Robert Gibler, Mark Johnston, Rafael Ramos, Anthony Hernandez and Salvador Silva. Honorary pallbearer was David Milks. Memorials may be made to The Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society at P.O. Box 632, College Station, Texas 77841, www.bluebonnetequine.org. Services were under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Avenue, P.O. Box 248, Brookshire, Texas 77423 - (281) 934-2424 - www.schmidtfunerals.com