ELSIE MAE (KASPAR) KEUNEKE, 95, of Pattison, passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at her daughter’s home in Orchard. Elsie was born July 2, 1922, near Monaville, in Waller County, Texas, the daughter of Frank and Julianna (Urbanek) Kaspar. She grew up in the Monaville area, attending the Aurora, Monaville and Waller schools. After graduating from Waller High School in 1939, Elsie moved to Houston and worked at Rettigs Ice Cream Company for several years. She was later employed by Houston Lighting and Power in their downtown office, working in several departments. After World War II ended, Elsie married Henry H. Keuneke at Christ Lutheran Church in Pattison on January 27, 1946. They made their home in Pattison where they raised their two children and were members of Christ Lutheran Church. Henry preceded Elsie in death on June 6, 1964. That same year, Elsie went to work at Royal ISD and retired from the same secretarial job in 1987, after 23 years of service. An avid reader, Elsie enjoyed visiting the local library and shared books with her many friends. She also enjoyed sewing. If anything had a tear, she could mend it. If there was a hole, she had a scrap of material to match it. Birthdays were special to Elsie. She always made a birthday lunch for her children and their spouses. At Christmas time, she would bake dozens of cookies to share with family and friends, and there wasn’t an Easter that went by without her making a huge chocolate bunny cake. Elsie enjoyed gardening until the deer decided the vegetables she planted were meant for them. She then started gardening in her flower beds but the moles made meals out of them! Elsie enjoyed picking berries for her cobblers, grapes for jelly, and pecans for all sorts of pastries. Elsie taught Sunday School for six years and held several offices in the Ladies Church group. She also sang alto in the community Christmas Cantata for several years. Elsie is survived by her children: Dennis and Connie Keuneke of Rosenberg, and Angie and Steven Mahler of Orchard; grandchildren: Christinna and Spence Lesikar, Will and Catherine Mader, Nicole and Coy Brown, and Heather and Jeff Maynard; great grandchildren: Rory Lesikar, John and James Mader, Haley Dominguez, Taylor and Tate Brown, Dylan and Lauren Maust; step great granddaughters: Lauren and Grace Maynard; and many other dear friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vantage Hospice and Elsie’s nurse, Claudio, for taking care of her this past year, and to Dr. David Reininger and his staff for the many years of care they provided for her. Family will be present to receive friends on Sunday, March 11, 2018, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, March 12, 2018, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pattison with Reverend Gilbert Franke officiating. Interment will follow in the Pattison Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Will Mader, Spence Lesikar, Coy Brown, Jeff Maynard, Danny Baker and James Haak. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rory Lesikar, John Mader, James Mader, Tate Brown and Dylan Maust. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to Christ Lutheran Church, PO Box 507, Pattison, TX 77466. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Ave., PO Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 – www.schmidfunerals.com – (281) 934-2424.